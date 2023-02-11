Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up approximately 0.1% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 52.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after buying an additional 640,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 63.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,607,000 after buying an additional 444,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

