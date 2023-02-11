Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $499.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.10. The firm has a market cap of $221.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

