Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. Coty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.36 EPS.

Coty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.68.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

