Covenant Price Reaches $0.63 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Covenant token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002912 BTC on major exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $50.44 million and $83,843.90 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00433522 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.17 or 0.28717265 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00451167 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.