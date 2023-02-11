Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVOSF opened at $5.02 on Tuesday.

