Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

CVO stock opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$842.29 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.59.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

