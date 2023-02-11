Cowen Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average is $120.91. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.59.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

