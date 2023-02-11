Craig Hallum Increases onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $96.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.

NASDAQ ON opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

