Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

CMCT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 1,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCT shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

