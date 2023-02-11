Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLVO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.70. 13,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth about $107,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.