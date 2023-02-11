Critical Contrast: 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) vs. Its Peers

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 5E Advanced Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Profitability
This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|5E Advanced Materials
|N/A
|-98.22%
|-73.23%
|5E Advanced Materials Competitors
|-79.74%
|-21.58%
|-10.46%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|5E Advanced Materials
|N/A
|-$66.71 million
|-6.10
|5E Advanced Materials Competitors
|$2.86 billion
|$280.97 million
|-9.77
Institutional and Insider Ownership
26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 5E Advanced Materials and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|5E Advanced Materials
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|5E Advanced Materials Competitors
|203
|921
|1254
|12
|2.45
5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 218.84%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 17.78%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
5E Advanced Materials peers beat 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About 5E Advanced Materials
5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
