CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,042 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CS Disco worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CS Disco by 222.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CS Disco by 705.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CS Disco to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

CS Disco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 44.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CS Disco Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

