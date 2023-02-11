CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CTS Price Performance

CTS opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. CTS has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $48.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CTS by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CTS by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

