Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413,774 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Barclays by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,722,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130,785 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Barclays by 231.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 482,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Barclays

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.16) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.88) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.71.

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Stories

