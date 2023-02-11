Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 89,901 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,901 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of DigitalBridge Group worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 163,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

DBRG opened at $13.93 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

