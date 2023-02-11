Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,993 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Under Armour by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 94,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 235,033 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

