CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Up 322.6% in January

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 322.6% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS CVHL remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. CV has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
