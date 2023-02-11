CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 322.6% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVHL remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. CV has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. It operates through the subsidiaries Centra Funding LLC and CV Capital Funding LLC. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

