CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 176.9% in January

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the January 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVV opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

