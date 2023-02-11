CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

