Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Trading Down 5.2 %

CYRN opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Cyren has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 123.96% and a negative return on equity of 206.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cyren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Further Reading

