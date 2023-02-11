DA Davidson Increases Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target to $14.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

