Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Down 2.6 %

Daimler Truck stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. 16,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,302. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($38.71) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

