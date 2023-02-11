DAO Maker Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $170.51 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 3% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $170.51 million and $1.53 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

