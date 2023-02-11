Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
DAIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.08. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.04.
Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.
