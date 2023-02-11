Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Data I/O Trading Up 0.2 %

DAIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.08. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

About Data I/O

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 9.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

