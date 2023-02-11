DataHighway Price Up 21.1% This Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, DataHighway has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $89.46 million and approximately $387,242.91 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00012830 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,076,534 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.74362084 USD and is up 5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $407,369.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

