DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 2,442.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $108.21 on Friday. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $81.68 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.