Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 308.2% in January

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 308.2% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,777. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
