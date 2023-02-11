DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $728.61

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $911,601.25 and $728.61 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00229598 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00108558 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00061753 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00062708 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000414 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,893,119 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

