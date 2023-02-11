Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.39

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 141272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Defense Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$74.77 million and a PE ratio of -8.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

