DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,165.81

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $3,165.81 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00430163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

