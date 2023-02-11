Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as high as C$1.89. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 1,502,927 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Denison Mines Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.00.

Insider Transactions at Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$523,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,611,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,926,211.60.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

