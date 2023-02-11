Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.45 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Dero has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $66,076.04 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.45 or 0.00020384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,808.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00432598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00098213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00737838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00571175 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,280,889 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

