Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

DM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $549.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 243.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $47.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

