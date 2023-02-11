Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Desktop Metal Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE DM opened at $1.73 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 243.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $47.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

