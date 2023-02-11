Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

