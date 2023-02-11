dForce USD (USX) One Day Volume Tops $98,558.93

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $165.65 million and $98,558.93 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.82 or 0.00432445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00029510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9945614 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $93,517.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

