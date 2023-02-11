Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 3,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,653. The company has a market cap of $13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.