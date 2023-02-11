DigiByte Achieves Market Cap of $156.94 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $156.94 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,667.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00433666 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015425 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00098069 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00735677 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.66 or 0.00570730 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000911 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,011,947,244 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
