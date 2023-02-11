DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.97 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. DigiByte has a market cap of $157.63 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00428550 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015279 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00097739 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.30 or 0.00740113 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00571932 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000941 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,012,931,995 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
