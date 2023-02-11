Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.43 million. Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.20 EPS.

APPS stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $55.68.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.67 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $324,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

