Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Down 0.5 %

DIOD stock opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $96.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,427 shares of company stock worth $7,740,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 328,196 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 305,781 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Diodes by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after acquiring an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199,775 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.