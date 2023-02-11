Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a growth of 816.9% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Direct Digital Price Performance

Direct Digital stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 182,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,329. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Direct Digital had a return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Direct Digital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

Several research firms have issued reports on DRCT. Benchmark lifted their price target on Direct Digital to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Direct Digital by 335.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Direct Digital by 146.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.