Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a growth of 816.9% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Direct Digital stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 182,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,329. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Direct Digital had a return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Direct Digital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Direct Digital by 335.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Direct Digital by 146.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
