Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, February 13th (NYSEARCA:FNGG)

Shares of Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 13th.

Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:FNGG opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000.

