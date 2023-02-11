Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) PT Raised to C$2.85 at Pi Financial

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$2.40 to C$2.85 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Silver from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Discovery Silver Stock Performance

Shares of DSV stock opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. Discovery Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98.

Insider Activity at Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver ( CVE:DSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Discovery Silver will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$159,000.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

