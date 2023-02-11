DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $13.30 on Friday. DLH has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DLH by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DLH in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DLH by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

