Doheny Asset Management CA Acquires New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,000. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 7.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.48.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.52. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
