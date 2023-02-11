Doheny Asset Management CA Buys New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after buying an additional 737,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after buying an additional 449,905 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $206.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.37. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

