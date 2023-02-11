Doheny Asset Management CA Invests $300,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

GILD opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

