Doheny Asset Management CA Purchases Shares of 5,813 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $182.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

